GSU officer arrested for allegedly abducting Safaricom employee

A General service unit (GSU) officer and two civilians were on Friday night arrested in Mombasa after they allegedly abducted a 36-year-old woman who is an employee of Safaricom.

Constable Kelvin Komora based in Baringo County abducted the victim who works in Malindi as a way of forcing her to pay for a loan.

According to the detectives from DCI, the victim a woman had taken loan of Sh500,000 from one of the abductors Ms Grace Wairimu but failed to meet the agreed repayment deadline.

“Seeking the assistance of the police officer & Mr. Omar Mwanguze, the three had ambushed and forced the victim into a private car before driving off from Malindi,” the DCI said in a statement.

The DCI said that the trio forced the woman into a van and were in the process of abducting her when officers were informed and started trailing the vehicle.

The vehicle that was being used in the abduction was later driven into Mombasa police station where the three were arrested and the victim rescued.