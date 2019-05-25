Graduate becomes a guard at his former school – VIDEO





A University of Eldoret graduate in Bachelor of Science (Statistics) has resorted to being a guard at his former secondary school after failing to secure a job in his area of study.

Ernest Maiki Abraham returned to RCEA Kuinet Secondary School, where he left in 2011 after scoring a B+ in his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations, to man the institution’s main entrance.

The graduate told KTN that he resorted to being a guard after his efforts to secure a white collar job proved fruitless.

“Sikutarajia kama naeza kuwa hapa hata siku moja, hata vile nimejaribu nikakosa nikasema ai wacha niishie tu kwenye nitaishia kwa sababu nimejaribu nikajaribu na nguvu zote sijafaulu,” he said.

Maiki has sent out job application letters to top employers including tech companies, multinational corporates and supermarkets.

“Inafika mahali unakata tamaa, kwanza nikiwa University of Eldoret vitu mingi ilifika mpaka inanikazia wakati wa graduation. Inafika mpaka unakata tamaa kwa sababu maisha imekuwa ngumu,” he added.

He relies on his meagre guard salary to take care of his living expenses and those of his younger siblings.