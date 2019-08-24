Govt urges night-runners to suspend activities on census nights

Night-runners in Homa Bay County have been urged to suspend their activities on the census nights to avoid disruption of the exercise.

The government has urged them to remain indoors until the exercise is concluded.

Night runners, common among some Kenyan communities, are known for their stubborn night stunts which allegedly include running within people’s compound to cause panic to those asleep.

Some are also said to throw stones and other materials on rooftops to wake people up.

But Homa Bay County Commissioner Harman Shambi told the night runners to stay indoors so as to participate in the exercise.

REMAIN INDOORS

“They are also Kenyans and should be counted. They should therefore remain indoors and be counted,” he said.

His remarks follow a tweet that trended this week claiming that Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiangi ordered that night running in Homa Bay and Kisii county had been banned during census.

“Matiangi warns all night runners in Kisii and Homa Bay to obey the government and remain indoors for a few days. All night runners must be counted,” the tweet read.

Mr Shambi also warned people who want to masquerade as census officials and urged residents to be vigilant and cautious.

“Census officials will identify themselves and show you a badge and a reflector jacket. They will be accompanied by chiefs and village elders to ease the process,” said the government official.