Govt to announce stricter measures on Wednesday – Kagwe

The government will announce stricter measures to be implemented to aid in combating the spread of coronavirus, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has said.

This is after nine more people tested positive for coronavirus bringing the total number of people infected with the virus to 25.

“We shall continue to make mandatory testing for all contact cases for all travellers who have arrived in Kenya. And generally speaking, we are going to increase and fast track our testing process. We will not necessarily have to be very suspicious we only have to contact and carry out testing,” said Mr Kagwe.

He added: “I would like to urge all Kenyans to fully support all measures being undertaken by the government to deal with this deadly virus. It is the only sure way to cut transmission of the virus and mitigate it in our country, I would like to announce that tomorrow we will be announcing further measures.”

Already, the government has laid out a raft of measures including, closing bars and entertainment joints indefinitely.

Restaurants remain open but are only allowed to offer take-away services.

All PSVs have been made to adhere to the directive issued on reduced carrying capacity and fumigation or risk their Sacco licences being revoked.

Churches, mosques and funeral gatherings have also been suspended, with funerals, however, being restricted to immediate family members only, not exceeding 15 people.

Social gatherings of any kind have also been banned including weddings, birthdays and merry-go-round.