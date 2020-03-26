Govt releases details of patient who recovered from coronavirus

The patient who recovered from coronavirus has been discharged.

According to Health Director General Patrick Amoth, the patient released was the second case that was confirmed to have coronavirus in Kenya.

This is after he underwent a series of tests as approved by the Ministry of Health that requires the patient to have two negative tests of the virus after treatment.

“The patient who was released is case number two who had been admitted at Mbagathi isolation unit. And we followed the approved protocols that require that we do a serial test until we have two consecutive negative tests,” said Amoth.

He added: “And therefore the patient met that criteria after having two negative tests. Potentially of course re-infection is possible if they come into contact with another Covid-19 case. So even if you are released from treatment or quarantine you are still required to follow the infection control measure.”

Kenya confirmed its first case on March 13, 2020. The individual was a 27-year-old Kenyan who travelled from the US via London.