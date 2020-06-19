Govt blames rising city Covid-19 cases on house parties in suburbs

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman has attributed the ever-growing Covid-19 cases in Nairobi to youngsters organising house parties.

“There is a worrying rise in the number of cases in suburbs including Westlands, Hurlingham, Lavington and Kileleshwa were there have been instances of youths holding parties, thus raising the risk of spreading the virus,” he said.

The CAS called for discipline saying that it was not back to normalcy yet.

“We are nowhere near normal and we should not behave like we are,” he said.

Kibra and Langata each recorded eight cases, while Makadara and Dagoretti North had six cases each.

Both Kamukunji and Embakasi East recorded four cases while Embakasi North and Embakasi South had three each.

Two cases were recorded in Mathare, Ruaraka and Embakasi Central, while Embakasi West, Starehe and Kasarani all had a case each.