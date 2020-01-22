Govt announces fresh crackdown on matatus with TV screens

Operators of Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) screening any content will be punished, the government has said.

Kenya Film Classification Board(KFCB) coast branch says this year they have not licensed any PSV including long distance shuttle and buses to screen any content.

KFCB coast regional manager Bonventure Kioko said they were aware that some matatus and long distance buses and shuttles have mounted screens and are screening content which hasn’t been examined, which is against the law.

Mr Kioko added that they will work closely with police officers to ensure deviant PSVs operators are brought to book.

“The traffic police should demand to be served with screening permits by the Sacco’s and drivers of those vehicles. Remember government institutions complement each other and we work closely with the police to enforce these laws,” Mr Kioko said.

EXPLICIT CONTENT

Mr Kioko added that they have received complaints from the members of public that some matatus which are students’ favourites expose them to explicit content.

He added that protecting children against exposure to any harmful content was one of their main mandates.

“I wish to call on members of the public to bring the matter to our attention the moment they suspect that such is happening. Let them share with us the number plate of the matatu and the route,” he added.

Matatu Owners Association (MoA) Coast region co-ordinator, Salim Mbarak urged their members to pull down all the screens.

Mr Mbarak said traffic police should take action against all PSVs with screens.

“We are against where PSVs have screens that display dirty videos. That is totally wrong and it is against our religions and African cultures. Even, the traffic laws do not allow screens to be mounted on the public vehicles and the police should remove them,” Mr Mbarak said.

In 2018, KFCB banned screens in PSVs after some vehicles plying Mtwapa route in Kilifi were impounded for playing pornographic music content to passengers on board.

The drivers were warned against playing pornographic contents to passengers.