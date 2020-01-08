Governors: Sonko is right to nominate deputy

The Council of Governors has backed embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s move to nominate a deputy despite having been barred from the office by a court.

In a statement, the Council of Governors said they acknowledged the nomination of Ann Kananu Mwenda as Nairobi deputy governor by Mr Sonko.

They said this was in line with article 180(5) that states that a County Governor shall nominate a person who is qualified for nomination for election as county governor as a candidate for deputy governor.

“The Council of Governors wish to acknowledge the nomination of a deputy governor by H.E Mike Mbuvi Sonko. We are glad that the governor Sonko has exercised his constitutional mandate as the head of Nairobi County,” said the chairman of the Council of Governors, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

ENSHRINED IN THE LAW

The governors urged the Nairobi County Assembly vet the nominee in accordance with their mandate “as enshrined in the law”.

Sonko nominated Ms Mwenda on Monday which he said is to aid in the smooth running of county operations after he was barred from accessing his office following corruption charges that he is facing.

DPP Noordin Haji has, however, faulted the county chief saying bail terms do not allow him to perform any executive duties like appointing a deputy.

Mr Sonko is facing charges of embezzling more than Sh357 million from the County government, including conspiracy to commit economic crime, willful failure to comply with the law and conflict of interest.

He was released on a cash bail of Sh15 million by Magistrate Douglas Ogoti who in his ruling also barred him from accessing his office for the duration of the trial.

The position of Nairobi Deputy Governor has been vacant for the past two years following the resignation of Polycarp Igathe.