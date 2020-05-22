Governor shows up in Tanasha’s comments
It appears Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is a big fan of singer Tanasha Donna, a fact that has set tongues wagging on social media among netizens.
This is after governor Sonko commented on the mother of one photo on Instagram where she poses in a blue ensemble.
In the photo, Tanasha is wearing a matching blue long-sleeved top and miniskirt.
Mr Sonko commented with the bomb emoji that is depicted as a black ball and burning wick.
The comment by Mr Sonko has left Kenyans online going wild with crafty innuendos.
Below are a few:
“hyo bomb ni ya nini bro?” asked Mustapha_ibrahim_hussein.
“Mheshimiwa kumbe ata wewe uko hapa,she is truly a bomb,” said alicaldashiku.
“Na utambi yako utawazena na hii mali kweli bazuu,” wrote Sammy.
“I was alive when this happened,” commented fei_djar.
“Governor acha tamaa toka apa,” stated 6ix9ine_africa.
“Eish Governor yuko huku,” remarked thereal_africana.
“unacheki ustadh sonko pale quarantines imemfikisha…😂😂asantaaa!!! mr Governor kindly tupe za okwonkwo,” said lula_abdille.