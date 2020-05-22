Governor shows up in Tanasha’s comments

It appears Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is a big fan of singer Tanasha Donna, a fact that has set tongues wagging on social media among netizens.

This is after governor Sonko commented on the mother of one photo on Instagram where she poses in a blue ensemble.

In the photo, Tanasha is wearing a matching blue long-sleeved top and miniskirt.

Mr Sonko commented with the bomb emoji that is depicted as a black ball and burning wick.

The comment by Mr Sonko has left Kenyans online going wild with crafty innuendos.

Below are a few:

“hyo bomb ni ya nini bro?” asked Mustapha_ibrahim_hussein.

“Mheshimiwa kumbe ata wewe uko hapa,she is truly a bomb,” said alicaldashiku.

“Na utambi yako utawazena na hii mali kweli bazuu,” wrote Sammy.

“I was alive when this happened,” commented fei_djar.

“Governor acha tamaa toka apa,” stated 6ix9ine_africa.

“Eish Governor yuko huku,” remarked thereal_africana.

“unacheki ustadh sonko pale quarantines imemfikisha…😂😂asantaaa!!! mr Governor kindly tupe za okwonkwo,” said lula_abdille.