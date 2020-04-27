Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

Governor Samboja blunders big time with Ramadan message to Muslims

By Keshi Ndirangu April 27th, 2020 1 min read

Taita Taveta County Governor Granton Samboja made a big blunder while sending Ramadan message to Muslims who have commenced the holy month.

In a poster that was shared by KTN news Anchor Ali Manzu, Samboja used Arabic words which he wrongly translated in English to “Ramadan Kareem”, only that the words meant something else.

Related Stories

“If you don’t understand Arabic, ask. This is not the right message of #Ramadhan. Ndugu Governor Granton Samboja,” Manzu posted on Twitter.

The Arabic word Samboja used was ʾastaḡfirullāh which means “I ask forgiveness from Allah.”

The Governor’s post has since been edited with the right Arabic word for Ramadan Kareem and shared online.

Manzu has shared the corrected message and thanked the Governor for making the changes.

“Thanks, Granton Samboja, for making the changes,” Manzu tweeted.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Woman who ‘died’ from deadly virus returns from...