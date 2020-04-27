Governor Samboja blunders big time with Ramadan message to Muslims

Taita Taveta County Governor Granton Samboja made a big blunder while sending Ramadan message to Muslims who have commenced the holy month.

In a poster that was shared by KTN news Anchor Ali Manzu, Samboja used Arabic words which he wrongly translated in English to “Ramadan Kareem”, only that the words meant something else.

“If you don’t understand Arabic, ask. This is not the right message of #Ramadhan. Ndugu Governor Granton Samboja,” Manzu posted on Twitter.

If you don’t understand Arabic, ask. This is not the right message of #Ramadhan Ndugu Governor @GrantonSamboja pic.twitter.com/Lu7weifB9o — Ali 'Mwamvita' Manzu (@Ali_Manzu) April 25, 2020

The Arabic word Samboja used was ʾastaḡfirullāh which means “I ask forgiveness from Allah.”

The Governor’s post has since been edited with the right Arabic word for Ramadan Kareem and shared online.

Manzu has shared the corrected message and thanked the Governor for making the changes.

“Thanks, Granton Samboja, for making the changes,” Manzu tweeted.