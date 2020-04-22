Governor Mutua bans sale of alcohol in Machakos

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has banned the distribution of alcoholic products in Machakos county starting from April 22, 2020.

The order will be effective till the end of May whereupon it will be reviewed depending on compliance by residents of Machakos.

“There will no distribution of alcohol and alcohol products allowed in Machakos county from tomorrow, Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020 until end of May, 2020. This order will be reviewed depending on the compliance by bar owners and wananchi to current laws and regulations,” Dr Mutua said.

Governor Mutua however, clarified that alcohol based medical supplies including sanitisers will be exempted from the ban.

This new measure, he says, is aimed at curbing the operations of some bars that have been operating illegally by allowing patrons to drink behind closed doors.

COVID UPDATE: Today, the Machakos County Covid-19 Emergency Committee comprising of County & National Government officials & Elected Hons members have made the following two decisions:

1. No transit trucks/ lorries will be allowed to STOP in Machakos county. — Dr. Alfred Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) April 21, 2020

“Alcohol based medical supplies including sanitizers will be allowed. We are trying to tame errant bars that open illegally, every day, behind closed door, basically in every village in Machakos County. They are restocked with new supplies daily,” Dr Mutua said.

Transit trucks and lorries will also not be allowed to stop in the county. However, they will be allowed to stop for refuelling for 30 minutes.

“This is to reduce chances of infection to our people due to contravening of the curfew by drivers and other acts of misbehaviour. This order takes effect from 5 am, Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020,” Dr Mutua explained.