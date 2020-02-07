Governor in trouble for mentioning Moi during Kakamega service

Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya on Friday rubbed mourners the wrong way at the requiem mass for the 14 pupils who died in a horrific incident at Kakamega Primary School.

Things were going well as the county boss took to the podium to make his speech at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega, where hundreds of people including government officials had assembled for the memorial service for the victims.

However, all hell broke loose when he mentioned the death of Kenya’s second president Daniel Moi whose requiem mass will be held on Tuesday, February 11, much to the chagrin of the grieving parents, relatives and friends.

“We ensured we have made the burial preparations for the children because of the way things are. As you all know we have lost the second president of the Republic of Kenya,” said Oparanya amidst shouting from the irate crowd.

Kakamega residents heckle Gov. Oparanya for mentioning the death of former president Moi at the funeral service of the #Kakamega14.#RIPKakamega14 pic.twitter.com/FkdYDR4VmA — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) February 7, 2020

BEFITTING SENDOFF

Undeterred, the county boss went on with his speech stating that leaders would also head to the late Mzee Moi’s home to ensure that he also got a befitting sendoff.

“We will also be going to Kabarnet to oversee a good send-off,” he said as the irate crowd expressed their displeasure.

The service was marred by drama as former Kakamega Senator Bonni Khalwale went bare-knuckle on the incumbent Senator Cleophas Malala for attempting to interrupt his address when he fired a salvo at the church.

“Hon Malala, do not challenge me when I question the integrity of our churches,” stated Khalwale amidst shouting from the charged crowd.

Khalwale calls out Malala for interrupting his address. #RIPKakamega14 pic.twitter.com/j02AGnAuIs — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) February 7, 2020

The politician famously known as the bullfighter had pointed an accusing finger at the churches which held prayers at the school, blaming them for the tragedy that claimed the innocent lives of the 14 children.

Khalwale urged Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha to ban churches from holding their services at the institution, a move that irked religious leaders who are now demanding an apology from the former lawmaker.