Governor gives 3 orphaned brothers new lease of life

Three orphaned children have got a new lease of life after Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok adopted them.

Dr Barchok adopted the orphans from Masare village in Bomet East constituency whose parents – Wilson and Hellen Chepkwony – died a few years ago.

The Governor was touched by the plight of the children and agreed to educate them raising the number of poor children he is personally educating to 10 in the region.

The orphans – three year old Vincent Cheruiyot ,Davies Kipkoech (9) and Emmanuel Korir (15) were on Monday enrolled at Longisa Sunshine Academy.

NEW ENVIRONMENT

Dr Barchok visited the children in school to check on how they were coping in their new environment.

He said that he took the responsibility to educate the children as an individual and a parent.

“There is need for the able in the society, be they professionals, businessmen, the clergy or politicians to come to the rescue of the needy in the society, especially children who are in dire need of an education,” said Dr Barchok.

Speaking at the school, Dr Barchok also called on companies and various business enterprises to educate needy children in the region as part of corporate social responsibility programmes.

“The best investment the society can bequeath children is an education so that they can make informed choices on their lives in the future,” said Dr Barchok.