Governor calls for prayers to end Covid-19





Religious leaders from different faiths gathered in Narok town on Monday to pray for an end to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the prayers that were attended by political leaders and residents, Governor Samuel Tunai set aside three days of prayer.

“We cannot ignore the need to turn to God,” Governor Tunai said.

He directed that the prayers should begin in Kilgoris on Friday, Suswa on Saturday, and Narok Stadium on Sunday.

During the Monday prayers led by Anglican Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit and attended by local leaders, the governor encouraged Narok residents to turn to God even as Covid-19 spreads across the country.

Mr Tunai decried the stigma associated with the disease, saying that it was worrying that even those who have completed the mandatory period of isolation or quarantine have been shunned by certain members of the community.

Narok has so far recorded 191 cases of the disease.

Anglican Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit urged Kenyans to seek divine intervention.

Full Gospel Church Bishop Peter Ole Nakola said the prayer day was the culmination of intense consultations.