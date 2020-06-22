Government worried as parents struggle to control online content for children

The government has decried increasing cases of children accessing inappropriate content following the closure of schools over the Covid-19 pandemic.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, speaking during a Press briefing on Sunday, said that parents are struggling to control children from accessing such content.

HARMFUL CONTENT

“There has been a significant increase in the use of technology over the past three months as most of the learning is taking place online and families are straining to understand how to manage and control how their kids are using either mobile devices or laptops,” said Mucheru.

He directed that the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) to work closely with Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to ensure that children are protected online and parents learn how to filter websites from harmful content.

“You’ve previously heard Education CS Prof (George) Magoha talking about current issues we are having with pornography and other vices that are there online,” he added.

PORNOGRAPHY

Last week, the Education CS said that it is the responsibility of parents to spend time with their children and teach them how to take care of their bodies.

Prof Magoha vowed to start a campaign to lobby all the cabinet secretaries including President Uhuru Kenyatta to change the law and block all information related to pornography in the country.

The CS said that within the next seven days, Communications Authority of Kenya and ISPs will be expected to give a clear road map on how to train internet users to ensure that the Kenyan cyberspace is safe.