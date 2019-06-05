How government printers goofed big time on Eid-ul-Fitr holiday notice
The government printers on Monday goofed big time in the special gazette notice issued to declare Wednesday a public holiday to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.
An error on the gazette notice read “Pubic Holidays Act” instead of what should have been “Public Holidays Act.”
The error only occurred in the first mention of the Act under which declaration of holidays falls.
The second mention of the act and even the declaration itself had the correct spellings.
The printer however corrected the error and an accurate version of the gazette notice was re-issued.
Online, hawk eyed Kenyans had already noticed the initial error and questioned why a Kenyan gazette notice would be published without proofreading.
Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi termed the error as an insult to his religion.
