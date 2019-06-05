Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

How government printers goofed big time on Eid-ul-Fitr holiday notice

By Evelyne Musambi June 5th, 2019 1 min read

The government printers on Monday goofed big time in the special gazette notice issued to declare Wednesday a public holiday to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

An error on the gazette notice read “Pubic Holidays Act” instead of what should have been “Public Holidays Act.”

OTHER ARTICLES

The error only occurred in the first mention of the Act under which declaration of holidays falls.

The second mention of the act and even the declaration itself had the correct spellings.

The printer however corrected the error and an accurate version of the gazette notice was re-issued.

Online, hawk eyed Kenyans had already noticed the initial error and questioned why a Kenyan gazette notice would be published without proofreading.

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi termed the error as an insult to his religion.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Ali Kiba’s wife, infant son in stadium to cheer him...

About the author

Evelyne Musambi


Also read