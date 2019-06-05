How government printers goofed big time on Eid-ul-Fitr holiday notice

Muslims attend Idd-Ul-Fitri prayers to mark the end of the Holy Month of Ramadhan at Uasin Gishu Primary School grounds in Eldoret town on June 04, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

Muslims attend Idd-Ul-Fitri prayers to mark the end of the Holy Month of Ramadhan at Uasin Gishu Primary School grounds in Eldoret town on June 04, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA





The government printers on Monday goofed big time in the special gazette notice issued to declare Wednesday a public holiday to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

An error on the gazette notice read “Pubic Holidays Act” instead of what should have been “Public Holidays Act.”

The error only occurred in the first mention of the Act under which declaration of holidays falls.

The second mention of the act and even the declaration itself had the correct spellings.

The printer however corrected the error and an accurate version of the gazette notice was re-issued.

Online, hawk eyed Kenyans had already noticed the initial error and questioned why a Kenyan gazette notice would be published without proofreading.

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi termed the error as an insult to his religion.

@FredMatiangi When was this Pubic Holidays Act enacted? pic.twitter.com/CdTKcevD1m — Titus Makhanu (@TitoJurist) June 4, 2019

The editor of this gazatte notice ni criminal. This government is too lazy to even cross check and reread its own one page publications. How do they even read the budgets??!! pic.twitter.com/RtULFeLbgY — Jeff D Gitari (@JeffGitari_254) June 4, 2019

Funny this is Government Printers has a whole section that proof reads documents before publications! But can you blame anyone with today’s crazy autocorrect equipment that literally try’s to read your mind! — Nadal Ibrahimovic (@ejegolja) June 4, 2019

Watu wanunue Gillette razor. Kesho ni PUBIC holiday. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #IfikieSonko — Dr. Nicholas Muyale (@n_muyale) June 4, 2019