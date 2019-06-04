Gospel star Willy Paul, Nandy escape death in road accident in Tanzania – VIDEO





Kenyan gospel musician Willy Paul and rumored girlfriend bongo flava singer Nandy were involved in a nasty accident on Monday night in Morogoro, Tanzania.

The two were heading for Nandy’s’ show dubbed ‘Nandy Festival‘ in Sumbawanga.

According to media reports in Tanzania, Willy Paul and Nandy were travelling in a branded bus accompanied by other bongo artistes when the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned in Mikumi area, Morogoro.

Willy Paul and Nandy were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Also in the vehicle was Nandy’s ex-boyfriend rapper Billnass. He was among those set to perform at the Nandy’s Festival.

Other artistes in the vehicle were Juma Nature, Whozu, Stamina, Roma, Barnaba and Ice Boy. They were all rushed to neighbouring hospitals.

They were scheduled to headline the festival on Saturday.

The accident happened just four days after Willy Paul and Nandy set social media ablaze with pictures and videos circulating of their raunchy performance at the Choma na Ngoma festival last Friday.