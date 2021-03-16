Gospel singer Ruth Matete finally reveals her adorable daughter’s face – PHOTO





Gospel Singer Ruth Matete has revealed her daughter’s face for the first time since she was born six months ago.

The former Tusker Project Fame winner on Monday shared a photo on her Instagram page while posing with her daughter, Reyna Toluwa.

The caption read, “As you can see, we are all grown.”

Matete, who is an ordained pastor and a worship minister, further noted that she is now ready to continue with her ministry life.

“Mama Toluwa is now open for church ministry. I want to share my testimony with the world,” she announced.

In the cute studio photo, she is seen sitting and matching dresses with her daughter in a black background.

She delivered baby Toluwa on October 19, 2020 through Caesarean Section (CS), at a time her due date had been estimated to be in mid or end of November 2020.

Her husband, Beloved John Apewajoye, died in April 2020 when their baby was just a few months in her mother’s womb.

Apewajoye succumbed to injuries sustained from a tragic gas cylinder leakage accident at their matrimonial home.