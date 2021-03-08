Gospel singer Loise Kim advises Kenyan women to stick with cheating husbands





Kikuyu gospel artist Loise Kim has caused a stir after she advised Kenyan women to stick with their husbands even when they cheat on them.

Kim, a divorcee, said it is unwise to leave a man over infidelity, arguing that no man is better than the other.

“No woman should leave her husband because he has taken another woman, reason, no man is better than the other, just know how to handle him and solve your issues,” she wrote.

While insisting that she is not in any way encouraging adultery, the mother of two said that most women who leave their marriages because their spouses cheated end up finding ‘worse’ men.

“If you leave your husband because he has taken another woman and you think that you will go and get a better man out there, am sorry you are wrong, what you will get is another philanderer who is worse than your husband. Fight for this man who belongs to you,” she added.

“Therefore, women, stick to your men, know how to handle them, solve your issues and how you will change him,” she added.

Her sentiments come just days after she opened up on how her seven-year marriage crumbled after the father of her two children moved to the UK in search of greener pastures.

The Uhotani hit-maker narrated how the father of her children got a visa and went to Britain.

“He got a visa and went to Britain. That is where my problems started. Things changed when he started receiving phone calls that I had done this and that. I would also get calls that he has done this and that. Hatred started growing, disagreements insults,” she narrated.

Kim was a businesswoman at Gikomba market, but later ventured into music to earn a better living.