Gospel singer Betty Bayo replaces Kanyari with mystery man





It seems gospel singer Betty Bayo has finally found her new knight in shining armour after she got engaged.

Bayo shared pictures of her engagement party with her fans on social media in an event that was attended by only close friends and family.

The Udahi singer however left her fans guessing after she opted not to reveal the identity of her new boo just yet.

The singer only shared a picture capturing her hand bearing the engagement ring interlocked with that of her fiancé.

“At the right time, I, the LORD, will make everything beautiful… Isaiah 60.22. Thanks for your prayer and love,” she captioned the photo.

Bayo separated parted ways with her husband and father to her two children, controversial preacher Victor Kanyari.

She remained single and recently shared her experience while trying to date a man who wanted her to change her physical appearance.

She claimed that her previous boyfriend demanded that she bleaches her skin so that she could be light-skinned (rangi ya thao).

Since then she became a beacon of encouragement to most single women trying to find a life partner for themselves.

Her fans will definitely remain glued to her social media pages hoping to catch a glimpse of the face and name of the man who has stolen her heart.

Kanyari and Bayo got married in a private ceremony in 2012 but separated three years later following the ‘potassium permanganate’ fake miracle scam which adversely affected attendance of his church.