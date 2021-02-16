Gospel musician Kambua loses newborn baby





Gospel singer Kambua Mutsembi Mathu’s newborn baby, Malachi, has died.

The musician made the announcement on her social media pages on Monday evening.

“What a privilege it has been carrying a life yet again. My little baby boy, Malachi ,made a grand entrance into the world a few days ago. He was everything we hoped for, and more, much more. Perfect in every way,” she wrote.

She said, however, that the boy fell ill and that doctors tried their best to save his life but were unable to.

“Malachi knew how much he was loved, and so he did all he could to stay with us. With the help of a most dedicated team of doctors and nurses, our little baby fought, until Jesus healed him by taking him to himself,” she wrote.

“Malachi is now free from pain and any worldly care. Our tears fall freely because our hearts are broken beyond words. But our faith and hope remain unshaken because we have our trust in a dependable God. A good, good father. We may not know how to navigate the days ahead, but God does. And so we trust him, a moment at a time. Malachi Manundu Muthiga Mathu. You were deeply loved, and will forever be remembered. Your father, your mommy, and your brother Nathaniel, will carry you in our hearts always.”

The Rauka show presenter on Citizen TV further asked for time to process the loss before.

“We will respond to your calls and messages in due time,” she said.

Kambua went public about her second pregnancy in November last year.

Malachi was the second child of Kambua and her husband Jackson Mathu. They got married in 2012 and had their first child after seven years.