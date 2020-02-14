Gospel artiste Papa Dennis was battling depression – Ex-girlfriend

Former girlfriend and confidant of the late Papa Dennis has now come out to reveal that she knew the award winning gospel singer was battling depression before his shocking death.

According to the police, the musician fell from an apartment building at Pangani in Ngara area on Friday night and added that an initial investigation had pointed to suicide.

But according to Martha Wajero, former actress who featured in Machachari which airs on Citizen tv, they were in communication with Dennis even on the fateful day before his life was cut short.

Wajero said he had wanted to meet with her on Friday but she could not show up as she was held up elsewhere, a move she now regrets.

“We talk every day and I communicated with Papa even on that fateful night and I remember him telling me he was seeing things and people wanting to kill him,” she revealed.

The two had been friends for more than five years and at some point got involved romantically but the relationship ended prematurely.

“At some point, we dated then on the way, we realized we could only become friends but he took me more seriously than just a friend because we worked together a lot,” she added.

Wajero said Papa Dennis was supportive of her career but regreted that she had little time for him.

“He always came through for me in so many ways and wanted the best for me. Papa was a nice person and it is still haunting me that I did not give him the chance to open up to me on what was troubling him in the so many occasion he wanted to see me,” she said.

Wajero sent a tribute message to Papa Dennis, saying, “You were battling with depression despite me being there. You have always been a shining star. May you fly with angles. I will always remember you, and I will miss you.”

A postmortem done on Monday by Dr Joseph Ngung’u revealed that he died from a traumatic injury to the brain but it could not establish whether his death was due to suicide or homicide.

His fellow artistes are raising funds to cater for his funeral expenses ahead of his burial next week.