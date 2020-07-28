Gor Mahia, Homeboyz make u-turns on BetKing deal





Gor Mahia and Kakamega Homeboyz have signed an undertaking to receive the first batch of Sh500,000 BetKing sponsorship from Football Kenya Federation.

The federation and the gaming firm entered a partnership two weeks ago where they agreed to sponsor BetKing FKF Premier League to a tune of Sh1.2 billion for the next five years beginning next season.

The two clubs had last week held their reservation on the Sh1.2 billion contract questioning its credibility and conflict of interest as others hurriedly signed and received the money.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier then insisted that they had to verify the original content of the sponsorship to see into it that it doesn’t clash with the club’s Sh55 million recent Betsafe deal.

However, FKF on Tuesday confirmed to that the two clubs have signed the necessary documents and will receive their money in the course of this week.

“Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier was here on Monday and he studied and scrutinised a copy of the contract and then signed after being convinced that it was credible and above board. Shimanyula also sent a representative who signed the documents on his behalf. Now all clubs have signed and the money will be disbursed to them any time this week,” said a source at FKF.

Contacted to explain how he convinced Gor and Homeboyz on the deal, FKF President Nick Mwendwa referred us to Rachier and Shimanyula. “It is better you ask them or get it from them,” said Mwendwa.

However, Gor Mahia vice chairman Francis Wasuna confirmed that the deal doesn’t in any way interfere with the one they have with Betsafe.

“It is true we signed the deal because it doesn’t in any way interfere with the one we have with Betsafe. We went through it and it is very clear in every aspect to us,” said Wasuna.

Shimanyula, who last week refused to sign the document, also said that he was confirming a number of issues on the deal but didn’t deny signing it.

“I will give a detailed statement later on this,” he said.

Nzoia Sugar who didn’t receive their amount last week also sent the signed form so that they could receive the money.

“We did not refuse to sign the documents as earlier reported. We had a problem in opening the document FKF sent to us but they later sent another one which we have already signed and sent to Nairobi,” said the millers chairman Evans Kadenge.