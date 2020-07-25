Gor, Kakamega Homeboyz reject Mwendwa’s Sh500K from BetKing

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa (right) is flanked by FKF general secretary Barry Otieno when he announced the federation had agreed on a Sh1.2 billion sponsorship for the Kenyan Premier League on Thursday. PHOTO | DAVID KWALIMWA

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa (right) is flanked by FKF general secretary Barry Otieno when he announced the federation had agreed on a Sh1.2 billion sponsorship for the Kenyan Premier League on Thursday. PHOTO | DAVID KWALIMWA





Controversy continues to surround the BetKing sponsorship unveiled by Football Kenya Federation after two clubs declined to sign an undertaking to receive the first Sh500,000 released on Friday.

Record champions Gor Mahia and Kakamega Homeboyz didn’t append their signatures on necessary documents to receive the money, which has already been sent to 15 Kenyan Premier League clubs.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier said as a lawyer he has to scrutinise the contents of the original sponsorship documents before making a decision.

Rachier revealed that he will be heading to the FKF offices on Monday to thoroughly and keenly study the BetKing sponsorship and seek answers on how it will affect their operations with Betsafe, which recently sponsored K’Ogalo to the tune of Sh55 million.

This is because the two companies are rivals and there may be a conflict of interest in their operations.

Commission and the percentage

“What was brought to us in our meeting was just highlight on the amount, commission and the percentage that should go to the agent Andrea Silva. I have to know the impact of the contract on our relations with Betsafe,” he said.

“I will be heading to their offices on Monday to thoroughly scrutinise and if all my questions are not answered then I wouldn’t sign,” he added.

K’Ogalo has made it known that they wouldn’t settle for a lower sponsorship and that which would affect the one they have with Betsafe.

During last Wednesday meeting, FKF President Nick Mwendwa shouted at Rachier when the latter attempted to question the BetKing sponsorship.

Shimanyula also poked holes on the sponsorship saying he would not be a party to it as he doesn’t believe the credibility of the process.

“I won’t sign any document for my club to receive initial Sh500,000 because these are just tactics being used by Mwendwa to be re-elected,” he said.

He claimed his mic was muted when he attempted to raise his reservation on the sponsorship and castigated Mwendwa for not respecting the Gor Mahia chairman.

“Rachier is an elder and it was not right for my Mwendwa to shout him down. That meeting had no input and even my mic was muted at some point and I could hear anything. He called the meeting to disrespect us but we will also have our day,” lamented Shimanyula.

Meanwhile, Tusker chairman Dan Aduda has said the five-member committee formed to oversee KPL transition to FKF BetKing premier league said they will also have to scrutinise the details of the sponsorship deal to verify its credibility and not just rubber-stamp it.

The committee is headed by Ulinzi Stars chairman Eric Oloo. Other members are Dan Shikanda (AFC Leopards), Ken Ochieng ( Zoo Kericho) and Robert Maoga (Kariobangi Sharks).