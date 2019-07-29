Gone too soon: Laboso becomes third governor to die in office

Kenya has now lost three sitting governors since the first cohort was elected in 2013.

Under Kenyan law, in the event of the death of a sitting governor, the deputy governor takes over office for the rest of the term.

Nyeri county has had the misfortune of losing two sitting governors.

In February 2017, then Nyeri governor Nderitu Gachagua died at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London while undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer.

His deputy governor Samuel Wamathai took over office for the rest of term and lost to Wahome Gakuru in the 2017 general election.

Dr Gakuru would later die on November 7, 2017 in a grisly early morning road accident while heading to Nairobi for a talk show.

He had occupied the office for only two months. His deputy Mutahi Kahiga took over office.

Bomet governor Joyce Laboso died on Monday at Nairobi Hospital while undergoing treatment for an undisclosed condition.

The governor had just returned to the country after a two-month stay in India and the United Kingdom seeking treatment.