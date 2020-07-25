Glovo rider arraigned for transporting chang’aa





A Glovo delivery motorcycle rider who falsely accused two police officers of stealing his pizza, beer and Sh8,700 was charged with giving false information to police.

Wycliff Wafula Juma was accused of lying to Corporal Reuben Kosgey of Langata police station that police constables Shadrack Oginda and Nelson Muguna stole his cash, two pizzas, three bottles of Gilbeys, motorcycle insurance cover and driving license on June 6. He made the report on July 7.

Juma was accused of giving the information knowing the same to be false and with intent to cause Kosgey to investigate the matter, which ought not to have been investigated.

The suspect was also charged with possession of alcoholic drink that does not conform to the prescribed standards of distillation and packing regulations.

Juma was accused of having 30 litres of chang’aa on July 7, jointly with another suspect at large.

The suspect was stopped by police officers on patrol along Lang’ata Road who allegedly found him with the liquor.

He is said to have received the illicit brew from a motorist who had been sent to deliver it to Juma’s client in Nairobi from Malaba.

Juma was taking the brew to a customer when he was intercepted by officers.

He denied the charges before chief magistrate Abdul Lorot of Kibera law courts and pleaded for leniency claiming his wife is sickly and is solely caring for their children.

The suspect was released on a cash bail of Sh50,000. The case will be mentioned on August 5.