Gladys Wanga reveals how Ida Odinga mentored her into politics

Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga has opened up about her political journey revealing the significant role Raila Odinga’s wife, Ida Odinga, played in making her the seasoned politician she is today.

The feisty lawmaker who in 2017 had a nasty confrontation at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport when she dared police to shoot her when she had gone to meet the ODM leader, stated that her camaraderie with the former premier has nothing do with her rise into politics.

“Before I got into politics in 2013, I was not known by Raila Odinga. Actually, it was Ida Odinga who took interest, encouraged me, and mentored me,” offered the 38-year-old in an interview with a local TV station.

The former student-leader-turned politician, sought to demystify the common perception that women politicians must have godfathers and boyfriends to make it in politics saying that her story was different as she had worked hard to reach where she is.

NZE CAR

“I started campaigning in a white NZE car that I had bought together with my husband using a loan and some people laughed at me saying ‘which politician is this in a small white car?’,”she divulged.

The ODM loyalist has declared her interest for the gubernatorial seat in Homa Bay county, banking on her development track record.

It will, however, be a daunting task for her as other Homa Bay bigwigs have also expressed their intention to succeed Governor Cyprian Awiti.

The mother of two, who is battling stage four colorectal cancer, also touched on her proposed Bill in which she is pushing for cancer to be considered as a component of primary healthcare in which it will be a requirement for medical practitioners to check patients for any symptoms of the disease during each visit.