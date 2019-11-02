Girl, 20, charged with injuring colleague during fight over man

A jilted 20-year-old woman was charged before a Makadara court with assaulting and injuring her colleague during a fight over a man.

Sharon Osili, a casual labourer at Spa Drill Company Limited in Ruaraka, was accused of assaulting workmate Sylvia Nafula Wangila at the company’s offices on October 24 and occasioning her bodily harm.

Osili was also charged with causing malicious damage to property after smashing Wangila’s mobile phone valued at Sh7,000 during the brawl over their male colleague.

Osili is said to have called Wangila who was her friend to an isolated area within the premises to ask her something only to enquire about the nature of her relationship with their male colleague.

She accused Wangila of snatching her man before assaulting her. Osili allegedly slapped Wangila several times before picking a metal bar which she used to hit her on the arms as she put up a defence.

Osili denied the charges before principal magistrate Merisa Opondo.

She was released on a cash bail of Sh 20, 000. Hearing of the case starts on March 11, next year.