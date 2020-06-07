Giraffe Manor on the receiving end after ‘re-opening for Kenyans’

Giraffe Manor, one of the most exclusive hotels in the upmarket Karen neighbourhood, has come under fire from a section of Kenyans after it announced that it is re-opening after closing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those who are bashing the facility seem to be angered by the fact that the hotel that previously shunned the locals, is only now opening its doors for them since there are no more foreign tourists flying into the country due to the coronavirus.

The backlash has come from Kenyans who recounted discriminatory experiences at the hotel due to policies which are seen to be disadvantageous to Africans.

PR practitioner Anyiko Owoko recounted her own experience of how when she once sought to have breakfast at the hotel she was informed of a policy that required them to pay up to Sh60,000 ($600) for unnecessary add-ons like an airport transfer, car and chauffeur.

This opened a floodgate of discriminatory incidents that many other Kenyans have experienced at Giraffe Manor.

It's very difficult to visit "Giraffe Manor" in Kenya since way back if you're not white or with white friends. This place caters for whites and the racist Indians, any black person there is a staff! this "under the carpet racism" need to be addressed!#BlackLivesMattters — Beata mbutei (@beatambutei) June 7, 2020

And if your business model relied on foreign tourists before and was designed to lock out Kenyans through pricing and/or package design, then you need to maintain the same energy now @giraffe_manor. You didn't need Kenyans before, we don't want you now #keepit #giraffemanor — don't roam with safaricom (@moonanana) June 7, 2020

What did they mean by they are opening up for Kenyans? Weren’t they doing that. That statement was pretty specific. Let’s not make it vague. — Aladeen FBaby (@admiral_ke) June 7, 2020

@giraffe_manor your establishment clearly supports racial segregation and prefers white tourist over African local Kenyan tourist. You do not support local tourism on Kenyan soil. Be ashamed of yourselves you and all the kenyan KARENS #cancelgiraffemanor #BlackLivesMattters — cutilicious (@Amorlibra90) June 7, 2020

Pretty simple English right there. They’re now open for Kenyans. Definitely means it wasn’t right before this post. — Aladeen FBaby (@admiral_ke) June 7, 2020