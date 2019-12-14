Gilad’s emotional message to his firstborn son that has touched Kenyans

Musician Gilad Millo has left his fans tearing up after penning an emotional post to his firstborn son who is joining the Israeli Defence Force on his Instagram page.

Gilad praised his 20-year-old son for making the brave step to join the forces and choosing to serve his country and its people.

Pictures shared by the singer on social media capture the emotional moment between a father and a son in the farewell that also included other members of his family.

“I hugged you this morning for as long as I could until it was time to let you go How can a father possibly be prouder My son, my boy, my first born, my pride, my Omer sending you off today to join the Israel Defence Force, as a Paratrooper 🇮🇱 knowing that tomorrow Mom & I are on a plane back to Kenya, was one of the more difficult moments we’ve known since you came into this world a little over 20 years ago.

“But this is the choice you made, to be a real Israeli, to return to #Israel alone and serve your country as a lone soldier and as you say, to aim as high as you can and give it your all I ask God to protect and keep you healthy, safe, happy and strong! Counting the days till I can hug you again Love you to the moon and back – Your very proud Dad!” said the former Israeli Diplomat.

Gilad released his first single Unajua with Wendy Kimani who rose to fame after featuring in a local singing competition.

He followed up his first hit with Sema Milele, which has become Kenya’s favourite unofficial wedding song.