Get your minis and shorts ready, weatherman warns of hot month ahead





Brace yourself for a hot month ahead starting Friday as the weatherman acknowledges of strange weather patterns in Kenya.

Mr Ayub Shaka, Kenya Meteorological Department Deputy Director said; “It never used to be like this. The maximum day-time temperatures in Nairobi would be 28°C. A difference of one degree for someone who is not used to it is stressful,”

Surface temperatures in Nairobi have lately been hitting a high of 29°C.

This is expected to rise to a high of 32°C starting Friday.

The situation will be worse in the northern part of Kenya with Mandera hitting a high of 38°C .

According to Mr Shaka, annual daytime temperature patterns have continued to increase between the 1960s and 2011.

“This, even on a global scale, is considered to be the hottest of the past 10 years. Analyzed data shows that rainfall and temperature patterns are changing,” he said.

He said rainfall had decreased slightly between 1960 and 2011 in Western (Kisii) and Central Highlands, Coast and North Eastern.