Get out of police lines or face disciplinary action, Deputy IG orders senior officers

Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua has threatened disciplinary action on 19 officers who continue to live in police lines in Nairobi despite being promoted to higher ranks or transferred to other counties.

Officers in the ranks of Inspector of Police and above are not allowed in police houses which are reserved for junior operational officers – police constables and non-commissioned officers (NCOs) in the ranks of corporal, sergeant and senior sergeant.

But some officers in the rank of IP and Chief Inspector of Police continue to live in police lines in Nairobi, violation of regulations, which has forced deserving officers to seek housing.

In a memo dated December 8, 2019, Mbugua directed the regional, county and formation commanders to facilitate the officers’ compliance with the vacate orders.

“Notice to vacate the houses has been issued and in some instances even stoppage of salaries for the concerned but they seem undeterred by both actions and are still occupying the houses with impunity,” Mbungua lamented in a memo to the commanders.

“The DIG now directs that you inform and release all the officers concerned to immediately surrender the houses and keys to planning directorate failure to which will lead to disciplinary or any other administrative action against the officers.”

The officers occupying houses designated for others include chief inspector Japheth Makembo, IPs Daniel Toroitich and Phibby Mutireh who have been transferred to Kericho, Timboroa in Baringo and Nakuru counties respectively but have retained their houses at Capital East Apartments along Kangundo Road in Nairobi.

TENANCY

Chief Inspector Esther Akoth attached to Directorate of Criminal Investigations – Kiambu offices is also still retaining her house at Capital East Apartments in Nairobi.

Others are IPs Fred Simiyu and Jeremiah Lekoken of Directorate of Police Operations headquarters who have continued to live in Westpark police houses near Wilson Airport in Nairobi.

IPs Mwaura Sirya of Nairobi Area traffic headquarters, Alice Wanjiru moved from Parliament Police Station to Nakuru county are still residing in houses at Westpark apartments although they are not in the category of officers that can be allowed in police houses.

IPs David Korir of Langata police station and Mercy Anyango Otieno of Jongoo House area also still tenants of police houses at South B police lines.

In the junior officers’ category, includes police constable Nelson Too attached to Industrial Area police station in Nairobi who lives in a four-bedroom apartment at the Capital East Apartments.

Others include junior officers who have continued to retain their houses in Nairobi despite having been moved to different counties.