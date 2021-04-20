Gender violence: Raila urges couples to walk away if they can’t reconcile





ODM party leader Raila Odinga has called for urgent measures to be taken to tame rising cases of gender-based violence being witnessed across the country.

Odinga, in a post on social media, said urgent steps need to be taken to stop the domestic killings.

“It is unfortunate that after winning their partner’s heart, instead of going on to cherish and love them, some suddenly turn physical, and at times horrifically end up killing them. Too many lives are being lost on an almost daily basis going by media reports,” Odinga wrote on Twitter.

The former Prime Minister called on spouses to go their separate way if they fail to reconcile instead of resorting to murder.

“This scourge must come to an end. The abnormality of these murders cannot become the normal No! If you cannot reconcile, then, leave and let live. We need an urgent candid discussion on #GenderBasedViolence as a nation,” he added.

Recent murders include that of 24-year-old Catherine Nyokabi, who was on April 14 strangled to death, with his estranged boyfriend Evans Karani, 38, reportedly admitting to killing her.

Also, two weeks ago, a police constable attached to the office of Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself.