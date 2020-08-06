Gang-rape suspect jailed for 18 months over Sh20K fake notes





A man who allegedly robbed a woman of Sh1,200 after he and his accomplice gang-raped her in Githurai was jailed for 18 months after pleading guilty to charges of possession of fake money.

Peter* was handed the sentence by Kibera chief magistrate Joyce Gandani after he pleaded guilty to having Sh20,000 – all fake on July 28 when he was arrested in Githurai after he was spotted by the woman he had allegedly raped on July 23 at around 8pm.

He will serve the sentence while undergoing trial for robbery with violence and gang-rape charges.

The victim met two men physically known to her along the Kenya Defence Forces Kahawa barracks’ fence as she walked home from work.

They dragged her into a thicket and raped her. Then one of them later identified as Peter demanded for her phone which she did not have.

The victim told her tormentors that she had left her phone at home and Peter called to confirm that she did not have it with her.

His call notification was received on the complainant’s phone after she switched it on.

He was found with the phone at the time of the arrest and the same was confirmed.