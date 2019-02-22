Gang arrested after CCTV footage of car break-in goes viral





A gang of three women and a man was arrested on Thursday, a day after a CCTV footage that captured them breaking into a car went viral on social media.

The four have been identified as Joseph Kuria Wangari, Rosaline Wangari Mwihaki, Jane Muthoni Ndung’u and Rose Wairimu Kihato.

They were filmed breaking into a car parked outside Jambo Hotel in Mukuyu trading centre on February 19, 2019.

In the video, a gang’s car pulls up in a parking area before a man and a woman alight and start peeping into other cars.

The man then moves towards a red car that is parked on one end of the parking area, somehow opens the driver’s door and makes away with two handbags. The gang then exits after making unsuccessful attempts at other cars.

Police have since tracked the car which was hired as a taxi.

The four appeared before Murang’a Resident Magistrate Sheila Nyaga on Friday and are yet to take plea.

Police requested to detain them for five days to enable them complete investigations.

The magistrate granted the request and directed the suspects to appear in court on February 26, 2019.