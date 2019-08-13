Galatasaray eye Victor Wanyama’s signature

Days after Fenerbeche reportedly failed with a cheeky bid for Victor Wanyama, arch-rivals Galatasaray have joined the list of club angling for the Kenya international’s signature.

Media outlets in Europe say the Turkish Super Lig champions have sent a delegation to London led by one Sukru Haznedar aiming to negotiate a possible transfer for the Harambee Stars captain before the August 31 transfer deadline.

Fanatik does not indicate whether Galatasaray’s bid is that of a loan move or permanent transfer.

Nairobi News, however, understands that Fenerbeche’s bid involved that of a loan move even though the Turkish club were only keen to cover sixty per cent of Wanyama’s wages.

Wanyama’s future in North London remains uncertain after his recent shaky form and injury struggles in Mauricio Pochettino’s team.

He was an unused substitute as Tottenham fought back from a goal down to defeat Aston Villa 3-1 in their opening Premier League game on Saturday.

Last season, the 28-year old – who still has two years left on his contract, was limited to four starts in 13 premier league appearances