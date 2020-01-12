Fugitive murder suspect arrested after being on the run for three years

Detectives on Saturday arrested one of the most wanted suspect who has been on the run for the past three years.

David Kibe, 33, was arrested at his hideout in Makutano, Timboroa, Nakuru.

Nakuru DCI officers raided a house where the man is said to have been living after going into hiding.

The detectives had been looking for him in connection with the death of Joan Wairimu whose body was found in Timboroa Forest in 2016.

DCI boss George Kinoti said Kibe will be taken to court on Monday

A second suspect, Peter Kibe, who is the main suspect’s brother, has already been charged in court in connection with the murder.

The case is still ongoing at the Nakuru Law Courts.

“Both suspects have been placed at the scene of murder through forensic analysis. The suspect is due to be arraigned in court on Monday,” read a statement from Nakuru DCI.