Fuel prices set to be lowered further this month

Fuel prices are set to further reduce this month after the government rejected a petition by oil marketers for exclusion of cheaper fuel in this week’s monthly review.

Marketers, who have complained of low sales owing to the coronavirus pandemic, are pushing the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to maintain the current rates even as the worldwide price of the commodity takes a nosedive.

Petroleum Principal Secretary Andrew Kamau said the government had rejected the marketers push arguing that the review of maximum retail prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene on the 14th of every month is guided by the law and not fuel dealers’ requests.

“The way fuel pricing is done in Kenya is guided by the law and not at anyone’s discretion. If they wanted any change in approach, they would have to wait until when a legal notice is being drafted to put in such conditions,” Kamau told Business Daily.

The state has imposed a daily dusk to dawn curfew and barred movement into and out of four counties most affected by the virus, including Nairobi and Mombasa, lowering the demand for fuel.

Motorists in Nairobi have since April 15 been paying Sh92.87 per litre of super petrol from Sh110.87 in March