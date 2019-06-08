Fresh twist in trial of Kenyan woman accused of chopping man’s genitals





A Kenyan woman charged in Dublin, Ireland for reportedly stabbing a Malawian man and then chopping his manhood has been declared unfit to stand trial.

Grace Miano, 50, was in November 2018 charged with the murder of Limbani Mzoma, 27, after his body was found with several stab wounds in an apartment at South Co, Dublin.

According to Irish Times newspaper, the Central Criminal Court’s Justice Eileen Creedon was told on Tuesday by a psychiatrist that the accused was unfit to be tried according to the criteria in Section 4 of the Criminal Law Insanity Act 2006.

On Thursday, the Court Justice made an order committing the accused to the Central Mental Hospital until June 20th.

Justice Creedon also ordered the preparation of a psychiatric assessment by an approved medical officer.

An autopsy report last year revealed that some of the victim’s body parts, including his penis, testicles and eyelids, were hacked off during the violent attack.

The nature of the relationship between the suspect and the victim is not known.