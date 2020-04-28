Freedom fighter Ronald Ngala’s widow Esther Ngala dies in Mombasa

The widow of the freedom fighter Ronald Ngala has passed on at a hospital in Mombasa, aged 90 years.

Esther Mwenda Ngala died on Sunday evening after spending several days in the hospital.

Confirming the death, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho said Mama Esther was a strong pillar in the empowerment of women in the Coastal region.

“It is with great sorrow that I have received the news of the passing on of our mother, Mama Esther Ngala. Mama Esther was the widow of the late Hon. Mzee Ronald Ngala, who was the father of the quest for ‘Majimbo’ in post-independent Kenya,” Joho posted on Facebook.

“She will be sorely missed by many. I pass my condolences to the entire family, led by Hon. Katana Ngala and to the entire coastal family. May her soul rest in peace,” Joho further wrote.

Mama Esther Ngala, according to sources, will be buried on Saturday at her home in Vishakani, Kaloleni, next to the mausoleum where her husband was buried in 1972.

Mama Esther Ngala had 17 children but lost seven.

She leaves behind 45 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.