Fracas as shot teen is buried

Tension remained high in Majengo area in Kamukunji for the second day after the burial of a teenager who was allegedly shot by police officer on Thursday.

Immediately after the burial of 19-year-old Hemedi Majini, residents took to the streets to demand the arrest of the officer whom the residents say they can identify.

Police officers engaged residents in running battles within Majengo from 3pm.

According to the protesters, Majini had gone to secure the release of his friend who had been arrested by police.

It is during that encounter that an argument ensued between the two and the officer allegedly shot Majini on the chest killing him on the spot.