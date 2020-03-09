Four men who were allegedly tortured by police deny intended robbery charges

Four men who claim they were tortured by police officers at Kamukunji Police Station have been charged with trafficking bhang and planning to commit robbery in downtown Nairobi.

The four suspects include David Onyango Owino who turned up in court with a tooth he claims he lost while being tortured by an officers at the station.

He claimed he lost two teeth but one got lost during the ordeal.

Owino was charged with trafficking 15 rolls of bhang worth Sh300 and an alternative count of possessing the same which were not in proper medical form.

The suspect was arrested with the bhang at Machakos Country Bus where he was arrested.

Owino was also charged with resisting arrest by Inspector of police Peter Njoroge and corporal Nelson Wambua who were duly executing their duties.

TRAFFICKING BHANG

The other suspects in the case are Charles Marwa Juma, Geoffrey Wanjala Wekesa and Chrispa Mwangi Nduati, who are facing charges of trafficking 30, 25 and 15 rolls of bhang respectively by way of storing it at Angro House along Moi Avenue and Harambee Avenue Junction on March 1.

They are also facing charges of possession of bhang that was not in proper medical form.

Police accused the three of having had a kitchen knife each at the same place in circumstances that indicate they were so armed to commit a robbery.

They all denied the charges before before Makadara Law Courts Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga and were freed on a cash bail of Sh 20,000 each. Hearing of their case starts in July, 2020.