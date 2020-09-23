Four Kenyans die in car accidents in US

The late Enock Bor with his wife Betsy Kosgei and their three-month-old daughter Gabby Bor. PHOTO | COURTESY

Four Kenyans living in the United Sates have died in separate accidents in the past week.

On Saturday, two Kenyan men died in a car crash that also killed a third man in Delaware.

Delaware State Police identified the two victims as 25-year-old James Ogachi of Cary, North Carolina and 26-year-old Kelvin Mwangi of New Castle, Delaware.

According to the police, Ogachi was driving a 2015 Hyundai Sonata at around 2am when he hit an oncoming Chevrolet Suburban which caught fire and killed the driver, who was identified as Fransisco Rodriguez.

Ogachi and Mwangi, who was in the front passenger seat, were pulled out of the wreckage by firefighters and rushed to Christina Hospital where they both died.

A third man, who was inside Ogachi’s car, was hospitalized with serious injuries. Investigations into the accident are ongoing.

In another incident, 28-year-old Jacob Kipserem, 28, of Buies Creek died on the spot after his truck collided with a bus on Sunday afternoon in Durham, North Carolina.

NEWLY-MARRIED

Kipserem was thrown out of the truck on impact. The bus driver and three passengers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police stated.

According to the police, alcohol and speed were not factors in the accident, and no charges were filed. The collision also remains under investigation.

A week earlier, another Kenyan Enock Bor, of Bloomington-Normal City, Illinois died in another car accident on September 13.

Bor, who hailed from Ziwa, in Uasin Gishu County, was newly married to Betsy Kosgei, an international student at Illinois State University.

The deceased leaves behind his wife and a 3-month-old-daughter Gabby Bor.

According to a Gofundme link set up by friends in the US, the family and the funeral organizing committee are currently fundraising to help Betsy and Gabby to offset bills and travel to back to Kenya for Bor’s burial.