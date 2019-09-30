Four KDF military men killed in road accident

Four Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers died on Sunday evening in a grisly road accident at Matunda area along the Meru-Isiolo Highway.

Confirming the incident, Buuri OCPD Joseph Asugo, said the vehicle carrying the KDF officers lost control before colliding head on with an oncoming private car.

The officers reportedly died on the spot and their bodies moved to Kiirua Mission Hospital Mortuary.

The occupants of the other vehicle, a man his wife and two children, sustained injuries and were rushed to Kiirua Mission Hospital for emergency treatment.