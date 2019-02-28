Four, including aunt, arrested over death of 13 year-old girl in Eastleigh – VIDEO





Police have arrested four suspects in connection with the murder of a 13 year-old girl in Eastleigh Estate.

Asmahan Abdisalan is suspected to have been brutally murdered in her aunt’s house.

The aunt, 28 year-old Nadhifa Mohammed was arrested Sunday and arraigned at the Makadara Law Courts on Monday.

Three other suspects, Bahsan Abdi Salad, Rahma Abdi Ali and Hawa Ibrahim Salad, were arrested on Wednesday and are set to be arraigned in court Thursday.

MINIMAL INTERACTION

Neighbours say that the aunt used to lock her one bedroom during the day and her interaction with neighbours was always minimal. They could only hear activity in the house at night.

They claim the girl used to be locked in the house after she stopped attending school months ago.

The neighbours also suspect the girl was used as a sex toy.

Police suspect the girl was tortured to death. Her body had deep cuts on the thighs, forehead as well as burns suspected to have been caused by acid.

Police say they received a tip from a mosque in South C estate where the girl’s body had been taken for cleaning and prayers ahead of burial in line with Islamic traditions.

“A whistle blower followed the three to the mosque and confronted them and told the mosque attendants not to touch the body,” said Florence Kinyua, a human rights activist.

PLANNED BURIAL

It took the intervention of the police to stop the planned burial. A postmortem was conducted on Monday at the City Mortuary but the report is yet to be released.

The court granted police 14 days to detain the aunt pending conclusion of investigations.