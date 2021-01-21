Four “hustlers” arraigned for demanding handouts, wheelbarrows at UDA offices

The four suspects at Kibera law courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

Four “hustlers”, who allegedly hurled stones at the United Democratic Party (UDA) offices in Nairobi demanding wheelbarrows and Sh2,000 handouts for attending Deputy President William Ruto’s rally were on Thursday charged with creating disturbance.

Erick Arimba, Dennis Nzeki, Simon Kamau and Steve Gumbo are accused of creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by throwing stones and pushing the gate of the UDA offices.

The four were charged before senior principal magistrate Charles Mwaniki at the Kibera law courts where they denied the charges.

Arimba, Nzeki, Kamau and Gumbo are accused of committing the offence on January 14 at the UDA offices party in Lavington area in Dagoretti sub-county.

Through their lawyer Holly Edward, the foursome requested the court for lenient bond terms on grounds that they are mere “hustlers” who do not pose a flight risk.

They were released on a Sh10,000 cash bail or an alternative bond of Sh150,000.

The case will be mentioned on February 9.