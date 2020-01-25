Four dead in Mombasa Road accidents

Four people have died in two separate accidents along Mombasa.

On Friday afternoon, two people died after a lorry and two vehicles plunged in Mto Mawe, Athi River in a grisly road accident after a lorry hit a personal vehicle and a pick-up.

Two other people died on the spot on Saturday morning after a Nairobi-bound bus was involved in a road accident at Ngokomi area, near Sultan Hamud town.

According to a witness, the speeding trailer on transit to Nairobi from Mombasa hit the pick up while trying to overtake it at Mto Mawe bridge.

The trailer driver is said to have lost control swerving off the bridge and both vehicles plunged into the river after damaging the bridge guard rails.

Confirmed

Athi River OCPD Catherine Ringera confirmed the accident saying, “I understand that the trailer was coming from Mombasa where it hit a personal car on the rear and a pick-up landing into the river,” said Ms Ringera.

The pick-up which had two occupants was submerged in water with the trailer on top of it.

The trailer driver was rushed to hospital with minor injuries.

In the Saturday dawn incident, Makueni county Police Commander Joseph ole Naipeiyan, said the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle veering off the road before falling on one side.

“The driver lost control of the bus, it veered off the road before falling on one side, killing ta 25-year-old man and a one-year-old baby,” said Naipeiyan.

The police boss said four people were seriously injured, while 14 escaped with minor injuries in the 5:30am accident and were rushed to Kilome hospital for treatment.

The two bodies have been taken to the same facility mortuary while the bus that belongs to Dreamline Company towed to Sultan Hamud Police Station awaiting inspection.