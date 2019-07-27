Four arrested in Nairobi with ammunition, stolen laptops and phones – PHOTOS

Police officers from the Special Crimes Prevention Unit (SCPU) in Nairobi on Friday evening arrested four people and recovered an assortment of items which are believed to have been stolen.

Two of the suspects were arrested within the city’s Central Business District (CBD) along Luthuli Avenue where they operate a stall located at Towba Exhibition.

In the stall, Joshua Murimi Ndegwa and Nelson Njoroge Wambui were found with several laptops, mobile phones, ammunition and assorted computer accessories.

The assortment of items recovered from the arrested suspects. PHOTO | COURTESYMOBILE PHONES

In a separate arrest in Kasarani, two female suspects were nabbed and suspected fake dollar bills of unknown amount recovered from them.

Catherine Wangechi Njanja and Yvonne Adhiambo Odour were also found with several mobile phones.

Police have called on members of the public who have lost their items to report to the officer in charge, Serious Crime Unit based DCI Headquarters, Kiambu road Block B to identify the lost items.

The four suspects will be arraigned in court on Monday.