Former Nakuru Deputy Mayor arrested for allegedly battering his wife

Former Nakuru Deputy Mayor Joseph Munyiri has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife, Joyce Wangui, and inflicting bodily injuries.

According to the police reports, Munyiri’s charge sheet stated that he caused grievous bodily harm to his spouse.

Further, the report states that the incident involving the couple happened on Monday, April 27, after Munyiri went to her wife’s electronic shop in the Menengai ward and sold a 32-inch TV set to his friend for Sh2,000 without consulting her.

He also failed to record the details of the sale in the record-keeping book prompting the wife to follow up.

This is reportedly what resulted in the former Deputy Mayor pouncing on his wife with blows and kicks, causing her grievous injuries to her face, including dental trauma.

“He has anger problems. While beating me up yesterday (Monday, April 27), he threatened he would kill me. He even followed me to the hospital as I went to seek treatment,” Ms Wangui said.

“He often brags that he is the man of the house, whose authority shouldn’t be questioned by his wife. He often says he has a right to sell anything at my shop without seeking my consent,” she further revealed.

Wangui sought treatment at Nakuru Mediheal Hospital, while her spouse was taken to the Menengai Police Station.