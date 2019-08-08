Former MP ‘slapped’ by Lang’ata traffic cop for asking directions

Former Gatundu North MP Clement Kungu Waibara needed medical attention after he was allegedly slapped several times by a Lang’ata traffic officer for asking directions.

Mr Kungu claims that last week, while being driven by his wife and with two other passengers, they stopped at T-Mall roundabout and he alighted to inquire about directions from a traffic officer.

He wanted to know the shortest route to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

In his police statement, Mr Kungu said one of the officers manning the road started pushing and slapping him on the face, injuring him on his left eye and cheek.

Another traffic officer intervened and rescued Mr Waibara.

The former MP claims was treated by his doctor who advised him to make a formal assault complaint.

Police are investigating the assault.